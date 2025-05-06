Iranian firm develops coronary NC balloon catheter, cuts import costs by 50%

According to Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the catheter is used in coronary angioplasty procedures to open blocked arteries.

Iran currently imports around 450,000 balloon catheters annually, 30,000 of which are of the NC (non-compliant) type.

The newly developed NC balloon catheter is designed to withstand high pressures without deforming, enabling physicians to treat severe blockages with greater precision. It is also used to further expand stents after implantation when necessary.

The company behind the innovation aims not only to meet domestic medical needs but also to expand into international markets. Over the past year, imported raw materials were used to train production staff and conduct extensive safety, performance, and preclinical testing in hospitals.

Company officials say the product, now classified as a high-tech medical device, aligns with national goals for technological self-sufficiency and healthcare innovation. The domestic production of this catheter is expected to eliminate the need for thousands of costly imports annually.