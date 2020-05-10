Iranian Firm Acquires Know-How to Produce 3-Ply Surgical Mask

An Iranian knowledge-based company has acquired the technical know-how to launch the industrial production line for manufacturing three-ply surgical masks.

Sales manager of the Iranian company says the breakthrough in the industrial production of surgical masks has put Iran among the few counties with the machinery manufacturing the highly-demanded medical product amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Ali Mousavi said his company has recently sold 40 full production lines to the customers, ISNA reported.

Considering the current process of domestic production of 3-ply surgical masks and a scientific assessment of the market, it appears that Iran will soon reach the saturation point, he added.

Pointing to the rising number of orders from abroad, Mousavi expressed hope that his company would soon begin to export the technology under the auspices of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

3-Ply surgical masks are made up of three layers, mainly a melt-blown polymer placed between non-woven fabric.

The global demand for surgical and ordinary face masks has skyrocketed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many countries have made it mandatory for all people to use masks in public places.