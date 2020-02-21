Iranian Female Sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi Sets New Record in Istanbul

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iranian fastest female runner Farzaneh Fasihi has ranked first in 60-metre indoor competitions in Istanbul Cup improving her own previous record.

Iran’s champion Farzaneh Fasihi, who was invited to represent the country at the Istanbul Cup, had a spectacular performance against her rivals. She could register 7.25 second record and stood at the first place.

She had earlier registered 7.29 record in Belgrade competitions.

Fasihi is now the best athlete in Iran’s premier league and has joined Belgrade’s Partizan Club.

