Sunday, July 16, 2023
In drill, Iranian female pilot flies in ultra-light VL3 jet over Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Footage emerges of an Iranian female pilot flying in an ultra-light VL3 airplane for a first time as part of a drill in the skies over the capital, Tehran.

The flight, which was the first of its kind, took place with the permission of the Civil Aviation Organization.

The plane flew around Milad Tower, the world’s sixth tallest telecommunications tower.

