Iranian female journalists face new charges after temporary release

A video footage vent viral on social media on Sunday showing the two journalists celebrating their release.

“After footage of the defendants without hijab was released online, a new case has been filed against them,” Mizan said.

They were sentenced to prison for “collaborating with the enemy country” while covering the death of 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in 2022 after she was taken in by the police for a briefing on her hijab.

Her death triggered massive protests and deadly riots across Iran.

Hamedi and Mohammadi are currently prohibited from leaving the country until the appeals court’s decision is issued.