Monday, January 15, 2024
IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iranian female journalists face new charges after temporary release

By IFP Editorial Staff
Niloufar Hamedi & Elaheh Mohammadi

Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi who were freed on bail, now face new legal charges for flouting hijab rules after their release from prison, the Iranian judiciary’s website Mizan reported on Monday.

A video footage vent viral on social media on Sunday showing the two journalists celebrating their release.

“After footage of the defendants without hijab was released online, a new case has been filed against them,” Mizan said.

They were sentenced to prison for “collaborating with the enemy country” while covering the death of 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in 2022 after she was taken in by the police for a briefing on her hijab.

Her death triggered massive protests and deadly riots across Iran.

Hamedi and Mohammadi are currently prohibited from leaving the country until the appeals court’s decision is issued.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

