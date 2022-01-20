Iranian expats our ambassadors: President Raisi

“Wherever across the world they are, all Iranians should focus on the development and progress of Iran and put all their efforts into this,” said Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting, in Moscow, with a host of Iranian expats residing in Russia.

The president described his meeting with Iranian expatriates as an “opportune moment,” saying attempts should be made to remove the existing problems facing them.

Raisi also touched upon his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “There was a feeling that there is serious determination to remove obstacles and problems in the way of upgrading and promoting mutual cooperation.”

“Part of that meeting was about the two countries’ common issues pertaining to the economic domain as well as the expansion of relations, but another part was related to Iran and Russia’s powerful roles in regional and international issues,” President Raisi explained.

He then underlined that Tehran seeks to remove problems standing in the way of exports.

He further said ground is prepared for Iranian commodities to hit the Russian market.

“The Russian president also said that Iran’s share of Russia’s market can increase,” Raisi said.

He added efforts will be made to remove problems facing Iranian university students abroad.