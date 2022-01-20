Thursday, January 20, 2022
type here...
Views

Iranian expats our ambassadors: President Raisi

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s president says Iranian expatriates are “our ambassadors” wherever in the world they are.

“Wherever across the world they are, all Iranians should focus on the development and progress of Iran and put all their efforts into this,” said Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting, in Moscow, with a host of Iranian expats residing in Russia.

The president described his meeting with Iranian expatriates as an “opportune moment,” saying attempts should be made to remove the existing problems facing them.

Raisi also touched upon his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “There was a feeling that there is serious determination to remove obstacles and problems in the way of upgrading and promoting mutual cooperation.” 

“Part of that meeting was about the two countries’ common issues pertaining to the economic domain as well as the expansion of relations, but another part was related to Iran and Russia’s powerful roles in regional and international issues,” President Raisi explained.   

He then underlined that Tehran seeks to remove problems standing in the way of exports.

He further said ground is prepared for Iranian commodities to hit the Russian market.

“The Russian president also said that Iran’s share of Russia’s market can increase,” Raisi said.

He added efforts will be made to remove problems facing Iranian university students abroad.

Previous articleBiden: It’s ‘not time to give up’ on saving JCPOA
Next articleReport: South Korea, Iran mull paying Tehran UN debts

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks