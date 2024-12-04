Iranian ex-envoy: Turkey, Europe backing insurgency in Syria

Mohammad Irani, Iran’s former ambassador to several countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait, made the remarks in an interview with Jamaran News website published on Wednesday.

He said that the armed militants who are against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, “exploited the inattentiveness of Damascus and its allies.”

The former envoy, however, added the militants had received the green light from Turkey for their offensive actions, further arguing that Turkey is actively working to weaken the Axis of Resistance in coordination with the United States and Israel.

He also noted that Russia was caught off guard by the new aggression in Syria.

The former envoy added Europe is also welcoming the empowerment of terrorists in Syria at the expense of weakening Russia.

Irani emphasized that Iran should actively engage with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE to address the Syrian issue comprehensively.

The Syrian army has been fighting with the militants in northern areas of the country, including Aleppo, since last Wednesday.

Syrian allies have declared full support for Damascus to preserve the country’s sovereignty.