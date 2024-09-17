Iranian Embassy in London rejects reports of secret nuclear deal with Russia

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy described the claim as “another attempt to manipulate the public opinion with baseless speculations.

It added, “First they spread unfounded claims that Iran has sent missiles to Russia without offering any evidence, then quickly follow up with reports that Russia has shared nuclear secrets with Iran in exchange for the missiles”.

The X post of the Iranian Embassy added that the combination of the “buzzwords” is meant to mislead and alarm the public opinion with false claims.

Iran has already rejected claims that it gave Russia missiles to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said on Monday that since he took office, Iran has not given any arms to Russia. Moscow itself has rejected the Western claims.