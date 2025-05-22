Iranian doctors remove 47 metal screws from man’s stomach without surgery

The procedure took place at Imam Ali Hospital in Karaj, west of Tehran, and was performed using endoscopy, a non-invasive technique.

Dr. Mohsen Rajabnia, a gastroenterology specialist and faculty member at Alborz University of Medical Sciences, led the medical team.

“In a rare and delicate operation, we were able to safely remove all 47 screws without causing any injury to the gastrointestinal or respiratory systems,” Dr. Rajabnia said in a statement.

“The entire procedure was completed in a short time, and without complications.”

The patient is currently in stable condition and is expected to be discharged soon with no lasting health issues, hospital officials confirmed.

The reasons behind the patient’s ingestion of the screws remain unclear.