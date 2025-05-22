IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

Iranian doctors remove 47 metal screws from man’s stomach without surgery

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Surgery

In an extraordinary medical case, Iranian doctors have successfully removed 47 sharp metal screws from the stomach of a 60-year-old man, without the need for surgery.

The procedure took place at Imam Ali Hospital in Karaj, west of Tehran, and was performed using endoscopy, a non-invasive technique.

Dr. Mohsen Rajabnia, a gastroenterology specialist and faculty member at Alborz University of Medical Sciences, led the medical team.

“In a rare and delicate operation, we were able to safely remove all 47 screws without causing any injury to the gastrointestinal or respiratory systems,” Dr. Rajabnia said in a statement.

“The entire procedure was completed in a short time, and without complications.”

The patient is currently in stable condition and is expected to be discharged soon with no lasting health issues, hospital officials confirmed.

The reasons behind the patient’s ingestion of the screws remain unclear.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks