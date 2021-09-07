Iranian Doctor Loses Life to Covid After Visiting “24k” Patients

An experienced physician in the city of Raz and Jargalan in northeastern Iran has lost his life due to infection with Covid-19, after visiting what he said were 24-thousand coronavirus patients.

Doctor Abdoljalil Ghiadi, a physician from Yekkeh Soud village in Raz and Jargalan, ran a three-member medical team since the breakout of the pandemic to visit patients with little access to medical care.

Raz and Jargalan is one of the underprivileged areas lying on the border areas of North Khorasan province. The province is facing a dire need for physicians.

Dr. Ghiadi was sent there for his medical internship some thirty years ago. But he refused to leave after the completion of his internship period so that he could provide medical care to the locals.

He lost his life to the coronavirus at the age of 56 on Monday, after being hospitalized at the ICU section of a medical center in the provincial capital Bojnourd.