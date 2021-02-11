Iranian Diplomat, Syrian President Meet in Damascus

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs, held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in Syria, the next week’s meeting of the Astana Process in Sochi, and the recent talks of the Constitutional Committee held in Geneva.

President Assad praised Iran’s stances in support of the Syrian nation and government, and underlined the significance of constant coordination and consultation between the two countries, maintaining the achievements in bilateral relations, and the political process and Astana meetings.

Khaji, in turn, elaborated on Iran’s viewpoints and stances regarding the Astana Process and the fifth meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

He also highlighted the importance of continued activities of the Astana mechanism and helping facilitate the talks within the framework of the Constitutional Committee with the aim of settling the country’s political issues.

In this meeting, the two sides also discussed the issue of reinforcing bilateral and multilateral economic collaborations with Syria.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during his trip to the Arab country.