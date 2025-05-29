Iranian diplomat confirms release of cleric detained in Saudi Arabia; domestic calls for prosecution emerge

Enayati praised the coordinated efforts of Iranian diplomatic missions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina, as well as the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and senior religious authorities.

He noted, however, that “some matters in this marathon cannot be disclosed,” without elaborating.

Ghasemian, reportedly a hardline cleric close to political figure Saeed Jalili, had been arrested during Hajj after making provocative remarks critical of Saudi authorities. His detention stirred public and political debate inside Iran.

Prominent political analyst Abbas Abdi reacted to the incident by urging Iranian authorities to prosecute Ghasemian domestically.

Abdi argued that if similar actions were taken against Iran’s own government, they would lead to immediate legal consequences. He warned against defending such figures unconditionally, stressing that doing so risks national security.

“This is an opportunity for the political system to show it will not sacrifice national interests for extremist agendas,” Abdi wrote, while supporting consular protection without discrimination.