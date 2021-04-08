Iranian Diplomat, Austrian FM Meet in Vienna ahead of Friday Nuclear Talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of a meeting in Vienna of members of the joint commission on the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the Wednesday meeting, the two sides called for the enhancement of mutual relations in different areas. They also discussed issues of mutual interest.

They further exchanged views on the latest status of talks by members of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna.

Accordingly, Araqchi expressed gratitude to the Austrian government for its efforts and hospitality as it is hosting the negotiations by the JCPOA commission.

Araqchi also elaborated on Iran’s position on the talks and the need for the lifting of all sanctions and the practical steps that the US government should take to return to the JCPOA.

Schallenberg, in turn, said his country is ready to offer any necessary facilities and make any attempt to create the right atmosphere for the talks in Vienna.

He emphasized that the JCPOA and its survival is “in the interest of all of us.”

Also present at the meeting were the Austrian deputy foreign minister and the Iranian embassy to Austria.