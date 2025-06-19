Iranian diaspora to UN: Stop Israeli regime’s aggression

The petition condemned the Israeli aggression and voiced deep concern over the relentless attacks against Iran, adding that the Iranian diaspora have a profound sense of responsibility regarding the fate of their homeland, the preservation of international peace, and the urgent need to prevent a broader regional and global crisis.

The Iranians living abroad said the Israeli regime, in an act of blatant and strongly condemned aggression, has launched direct military strikes on Iranian territory, flagrantly violating the sovereignty of an independent UN member state.

They noted that these attacks have targeted Iran’s vital infrastructure and constitute a stark violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant international conventions.

These attacks, the petition added, have already killed many innocent civilians, including children, and many other innocents are now at serious risk. According to the Iranian diaspora, the continuation of such acts not only inflicts immense human and moral suffering but also severely undermines collective security and political stability across the region.

They described Iran as one of the world’s most ancient civilizations that has played a foundational role in shaping the world’s humanistic, scientific, legal, and cultural values, and as such, its heritage deserves the recognition and protection of the global community.