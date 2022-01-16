Sunday, January 16, 2022
Iranian delegation to visit Iraq to boost trade ties

By IFP Editorial Staff

A delegation of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is scheduled to head to Iraq Sunday.

Headed by ICCIMA chief Gholamhossein Shafei, the delegation is also taking 40 experts of the private sector to the neighboring country at the invitation of Abdul Razzaq al- Zuhairi, the head of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce. 

During its three-day stay, the Iranian delegation will discuss bilateral cooperation with their Iraqi counterparts in the commercial, industrial, agricultural, and mining sectors.

The two sides will also exchange views on trade opportunities in Iran and Iraq in a conference organized by the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce in the capital city of Baghdad.

The Iraqi cities of Karbala and Najaf will hold two more trade conferences to explore all avenues to expand the economic relations between the two countries. 

Shafei is to hold talks with some Iraqi ministers, including the trade and transportation ministers and the private sector’s experts.

