Iranian daily warns officials: Taliban acting as US proxy

In an editorial published on Tuesday, the paper expressed alarm over reports that US forces have reoccupied Bagram Airbase in northern Afghanistan, a claim initially denied by Taliban officials but later confirmed by independent sources. The base, located near Charikar in Parwan province, was a strategic hub for US forces during their two-decade presence in Afghanistan.

The editorial emphasized that the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 was facilitated by the US through the Doha Agreement, describing the group as “America’s pawn” in the region.

It argued that ongoing financial and political support from Washington has enabled the Taliban to pursue US-aligned interests, including tolerance toward Israeli actions and regional militant groups.

Jomhouri-e Eslami warned that the convergence of US military presence at Bagram and Taliban rule presents a serious threat to Iran and its neighbors.

The paper criticized Iranian officials for underestimating the danger, calling their inaction an “inexplicable failure of foreign policy.”