Iranian daily slams rising prices: Govt. officials incapable of running affairs

In an editorial, the Jomhouri-e Eslami daily newspaper said the pressure of “unbridled” inflation intensified this week “as if the administration has no tool to contain the situation or prefers to run the country from the people’s pockets.”

The surprise rise in the prices of gold, housing, foreign currencies and cars shows “nothing but the government managers’ incapability” and could lead to “social unrest.”

The situation, it added, is not compatible to the pledges made by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to the people.

The paper urged the government to find a solution to ease the economic, social and international pressure being exerted on Iran at the earliest.

Officials and economic observers have attributed the recent shock to a series of riots and protests that have gripped the country for around three months, coupled by the international pressure being placed on the country in connection with the unrest.

Earlier, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said the turmoil in the country and the relevant media frenzy have encouraged capital owners to change their rials to dollars, leading to a rise in prices of foreign currencies.