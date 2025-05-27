IFP ExclusiveViews

Iranian daily slams domestic ‘self-imposed sanctions’ amid economic woes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Economy

Iran's Jomhouri Eslami newspaper has sharply criticized what it describes as "self-imposed sanctions," warning that domestic mismanagement and corruption are exacerbating the country’s economic crisis more than foreign sanctions.

While acknowledging the longstanding impact of US-led international sanctions, the editorial argues that internal restrictions, created and perpetuated by Iranian officials themselves, have become a more destructive force.

The piece questions why authorities are taking little to no action to dismantle these self-made barriers, which do not require negotiations or foreign mediators to resolve.

The newspaper highlights three main culprits: unchecked cryptocurrency mining farms owned by elites, powerful economic mafias monopolizing key markets, and the unregulated presence of Afghan migrants who consume basic resources and occupy job markets.

These factors, the article claims, contribute to shortages in electricity, water, and fuel, and feed inflation that has become a daily challenge for the working class.

Blaming “cronies, monopolists, and insiders” for blocking reform, Jomhouri Eslami compares their influence to that of foreign lobbies, warning that their unchecked power is bleeding the nation dry.

“Common sense,” it concludes, “cannot accept that these internal sanctions cannot be eradicated, unless there is no will to do so.”

