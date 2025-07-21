Iranian daily: Another war likely if Iran undermines own strength

The article argued that US President Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire reflected Washington’s recognition that Israel was unable to sustain the fight and that prolonging the war would endanger US bases in the region.

“If the Islamic Republic continues to assert its power visibly, both within and beyond its borders, it is unlikely that a new war will happen soon,” Kayhan wrote.

“But if it acts as if it is weak or in need of concessions to avoid conflict, the next war may be closer than it seems.”

The editorial emphasized the necessity of coupling resistance with diplomacy.

It praised Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi for his wartime efforts. However, it cautioned against entering negotiations blindly, warning that talks championed by those who simultaneously undermine them are unlikely to produce meaningful results.