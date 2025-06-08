Iranian daily urges 90% uranium enrichment, limits on IAEA in response to snapback threat

In an editorial, Farhikhtegan daily argued that Western powers, through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are pursuing a political agenda aimed at referring Iran to the UN Security Council and triggering the re-imposition of pre-JCPOA sanctions.

It urged Iranian authorities to respond decisively by enriching uranium up to 90% and halting the dilution of existing 60% enriched stockpiles.

The paper also recommended relocating enrichment activities to the fortified Fordow facility, deploying advanced centrifuges, and expanding R&D efforts, including potential work on uranium metal production.

On the diplomatic front, Farhikhtegan called for a “serious revision” of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, including restricting inspections and disabling surveillance cameras in nuclear facilities.

The editorial further noted that Iran has previously warned it could exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the snapback mechanism is triggered, a move with significant implications.