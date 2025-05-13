Iranian court overturns verdict in controversial case of singer Amir Tataloo

According to defense attorney Majid Naqshi, the judiciary accepted the procedural review, effectively nullifying the previous ruling.

While official details remain limited, the development comes after weeks of public attention and mounting online campaigns demanding a reconsideration of Tataloo’s case.

Tataloo was previously sentenced to death on charges of “insulting the Prophet,” a serious offense under Iranian law. His case had been under review by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Efforts to secure his release on bail have so far been unsuccessful, and parts of the legal rulings against him remain contested. Despite reports suggesting repentance and remorse from Tataloo during court proceedings, the legal process continues.

A high-profile online petition seeking to overturn his death sentence was taken offline by Iran’s Committee for Determining Offensive Content, despite being among the most-signed campaigns on the Karzar platform.