Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecuritySelected

Iranian cmdr.: Gaza has turned into graveyard for U.S., Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Salami

The commander general of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Gaza has turned into a graveyard for the United States and the Israeli regime.

“No one can clear the Israelis’ mind of the death nightmare,” said Major General Hossein Salami.

“The Israeli regime suffered a heavy and irreversible defeat in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation,” said the top general.

“The regime usurping Qods cannot regain its lost power,” he added.

“The Israeli regime and other Western countries have reached a point where they believe they can gain grandeur and power by killing children in Gaza, but they should know that they cannot achieve their objectives,” added the top commander.

“Actions by Palestinian youth have dispelled fear in Muslims’ hearts. The annihilation nightmare will no longer be removed from the minds of the Israeli regime and the US, and everyone should know that Gaza will emerge victorious,” he added.

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, took Israel by surprise when its forces penetrated into Israel from Gazaon October 7, killing 1400 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage.

Around 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since then.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks