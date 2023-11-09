Iranian cmdr.: Gaza has turned into graveyard for U.S., Israel

“No one can clear the Israelis’ mind of the death nightmare,” said Major General Hossein Salami.

“The Israeli regime suffered a heavy and irreversible defeat in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation,” said the top general.

“The regime usurping Qods cannot regain its lost power,” he added.

“The Israeli regime and other Western countries have reached a point where they believe they can gain grandeur and power by killing children in Gaza, but they should know that they cannot achieve their objectives,” added the top commander.

“Actions by Palestinian youth have dispelled fear in Muslims’ hearts. The annihilation nightmare will no longer be removed from the minds of the Israeli regime and the US, and everyone should know that Gaza will emerge victorious,” he added.

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, took Israel by surprise when its forces penetrated into Israel from Gazaon October 7, killing 1400 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage.

Around 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since then.