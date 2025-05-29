Iranian cleric Ghasemian released from Saudi custody

Ghasemian confirmed in a social media post on Thursday that he is returning to Iran via Dubai.

The announcement was also made by the official page of “Mahfel,” a religious TV program associated with Ghasemian, which stated he was freed after sustained follow-up by the Iranian consulate in Jeddah.

Ghasemian was arrested on Monday, while performing Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia, for accusing Saudi Arabia of turning Mecca and Medina into “centers of immorality.” His detention sparked widespread debate on social media and among Iranian political circles.

Iranian authorities described his remarks as personal opinions and stressed that the matter was being pursued by the Committee for the Protection of Pilgrims’ Rights in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and Iranian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the case, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized Iran’s strong stance against any actions undermining Muslim unity, particularly during Hajj, and reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving improving ties with Saudi Arabia and its regional neighbors.