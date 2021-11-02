Iranian boxer makes history

Iran’s 60kg boxer has made history by defeating an opponent from Lithuania in the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

Daniel Shahbakhsh fought against Edgaras Želionis from Lithuania in the top eight and won all three rounds. Shahbakhsh immortalized his name in the history of Iranian boxing. This is Iran’s first medal in the history of the country’s boxing in international competitions.

Now Iran, the Asian runner-up, will, in the semifinals, face off the winner of the Uzbek-Russian match.

The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships started Monday last week in the Serbian capital Belgrade and will continue until November 6th.