Iranian Artist Wins Appreciation Plaque of Acclaimed Photography Federation

International Federation of Photographic Art has awarded its plaque of appreciation to the Iranian photographer Mehdi Kazemi Boomeh for his photo, “The Sculpture”.

During a festival called “Photo Emotion” which was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina “The Sculpture” by Mehdi Kazemi Boomeh received the prize of the IAAP Photography Association.

The event was held in four sections of coloured photos, monochrome, tourism and emotions.

In this festival, which was jointly held by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America, works by photographers who are members of the Focus Photo Club (FIAP representative in Iran) were accepted. Iranian artists including Mehdi Kazemi Boomeh, Marjan Taghipour Fahandari, Omidreza Pournabi, Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi, Seyyed Ahmad Reza Alavi Pouya, Abbas Haji Hossein Kalantar, Ali Samei, Hadi Dehghanpour, Ahmad Samei and Mir Ali Parandak sent their works to this international festival.

International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), recognized as an international institution in the field of photography by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), was founded in 1946 and since then has been a medium for communication between national photography institutes in different countries of the world.