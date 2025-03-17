IFP ExclusiveCultural HeritageCustomIran in PicturesSelected

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar bustles with year-end shopping rush

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the Persian calendar year 1403 draws to a close, Tehran’s Grand Bazaar is witnessing a surge in activity, with shoppers flocking to purchase goods ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

The historic marketplace, a longstanding center of commerce in the capital, is experiencing heightened demand for clothing, household items, and traditional festive goods.

