Iranian-American Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari condemns attempt to rename Persian Gulf

In a post on the social media platform X, Ansari wrote, “The Persian Gulf has been recognized as such by international bodies for centuries, and politically-motivated attempts to rename it will never succeed.”

Ansari’s remarks came in response to speculation that US President Donald Trump, during his upcoming trip to the region, may support rebranding the Persian Gulf with an alternative name – a move that has triggered widespread backlash in Iran and among the global Iranian diaspora.

She added pointedly, “Donald Trump needs to stop trying to rename bodies of water and focus on doing his job.”

Ansari joins a growing number of voices – including Iranian officials and diplomats – condemning the potential name change as a politically driven provocation with no legal or historical basis.