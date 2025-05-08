IFP ExclusiveSelected

Iranian-American Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari condemns attempt to rename Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff

US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, of Iranian descent, has strongly criticized reported efforts to alter the historical name of the Persian Gulf, calling such attempts “doomed to fail.”

In a post on the social media platform X, Ansari wrote, “The Persian Gulf has been recognized as such by international bodies for centuries, and politically-motivated attempts to rename it will never succeed.”

Ansari’s remarks came in response to speculation that US President Donald Trump, during his upcoming trip to the region, may support rebranding the Persian Gulf with an alternative name – a move that has triggered widespread backlash in Iran and among the global Iranian diaspora.

She added pointedly, “Donald Trump needs to stop trying to rename bodies of water and focus on doing his job.”

Ansari joins a growing number of voices – including Iranian officials and diplomats – condemning the potential name change as a politically driven provocation with no legal or historical basis.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks