Iranian ambassador to Muscat: 73% rise in mutual trade

Ali Najafi added that Iran and Oman have good cooperation in four areas including trade, transportation, energy and banking, and that Iranian officials will visit the sultanate in the near future to develop relations.

He also described ties between Tehran and Msucat as good, saying Iranian and Omani officials have engaged in political consultations at different junctures.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Oman, noting that this time around, Amirabdollahian’s visit to Muscat is different from previous trips in that the top diplomat has travelled to the Persian Gulf sultanate to submit Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s message to Oman’s sultan.

Najafi noted that Amirabdollahian held highly important talks with the Omani sultan.

The Raisi administration has said its foreign policy builds on expanding ties with neighbors and regional countries in order to blunt the impact of Western sanctions against Iran.