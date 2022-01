The weather in Mashhad was foggy on Tuesday and flights to Mashhad airport were canceled for hours.

The Saha Airlines flight to Mashhad had poor visibility and unfortunately could not land at Mashhad airport, so the pilot requested to land at Sabzevar airport, which was the closest flight route, public relations manager of Mashhad’s Hasheminejad Airport said.

The plane landed at Sabzevar airport without any problem, but due to a technical defect, the passengers were taken to Mashhad in buses.