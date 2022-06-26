Iran carries out second launch of home-made satellite carrier

Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian defense ministry’s space organization said three research launches had been planned for Zoljanah satellite carrier.

He added that the second test was for research purposes and the third test will be for research purposes as well.

He also said the three-phased Zuljanah satellite carrier rocket is competitive with the world’s top satellite carriers in technical aspects, noting that it has two solid propulsion phases and a single liquid propulsion phase.

The official noted that the third development phase of the satellite carrier has started.

Iran’s defense ministry unveiled Zoljanah on 1 February 2021.

The rocket can carry a satellite weighing 220 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.