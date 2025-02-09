Iran to build yellowcake production plant: Atomic energy official

Seyyed Javad Ahmadi, Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the announcement during the launch of uranium extraction and processing at the General Qassem Soleimani Mining and Industrial Complex (Saghand) in the province of Yazd.

Ahmadi highlighted the strategic importance of the Saghand mining complex, describing it as a region rich in radioactive materials and associated elements that can drive advancements in both the nuclear and mining industries.

He revealed that the extraction project, initiated in collaboration with Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, includes an estimated 40 million tons of radioactive materials, iron ore, and other valuable minerals. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a yellowcake production facility with an annual capacity of 20 tons.

Ahmadi further emphasized the economic benefits of the project, noting that mining activities in the region will create approximately 700 job opportunities, significantly contributing to local employment and industrial development.