Iran witnesses longest lunar eclipse of century

Known as the “blood moon,” the event was visible to the naked eye from every region of Iran.

In Tehran and surrounding cities, including Rey, Damavand, and Varamin, the eclipse began at 18:58 local time and lasted until 00:25, making it one of the deepest and most prolonged eclipses of 2025.

Despite occasional light pollution, favorable weather conditions allowed large numbers of people to witness the phenomenon.

During the eclipse, the moon took on a coppery-red hue as Earth’s shadow fully covered its surface.

According to the Iranian Astronomical Society, the color change occurs when sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter wavelengths and leaving only red light to illuminate the moon.

Amateur and professional astronomers set up telescopes in parks, mountains, and observatories, welcoming crowds eager to experience the celestial display.

Photographers also seized the opportunity to capture striking images of the crimson moon above Tehran’s skyline and natural landscapes.

Experts say the event was one of the most significant astronomical highlights of the year.