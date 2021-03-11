Iran Respects China’s New Law on Hong Kong Electoral System

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says Tehran respects any decision made by China regarding the country’s national sovereignty, including its recent decision about Hong Kong election law.

“We respect the decision made by China on its sovereignty,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh when asked by reporters on Thursday about the adoption of the new Hong Kong election law at the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is part of China’s territorial integrity, so affairs related to it are regarded as China’s internal affairs,” he added.

“Over these years, China has shown that it well conforms to the principle of ‘one country – two systems’ in Hong Kong,” the spokesman noted.

“Law-making by the People’s Congress of China about the election system is within the powers vested in this institution and is in line with the ‘one country – two systems’ principle,” said Khatibzadeh.

“So, any foreign interference in China’s domestic affairs which, among other things, may undermine Hong Kong’s stability, is naturally rejected,” he noted.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks came after the NPC, the highest organ of state power in China, adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.