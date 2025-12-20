Ukraine’s election format is not for Putin to decide: Zelensky

“It is not Putin who decides when and in what format the elections in Ukraine will take place,” stressed Zelensky, who also ruled out votes in territories occupied by Russia.

Zelensky also said that the United States proposed to hold talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams in Miami, as officials gathered there for another round of talks to end the war.

“They proposed this format as far as I understand: Ukraine, America, Russia,” Zelensky continued, adding that the Europeans could be present and it would be “logical to hold such a joint meeting… after we understand the potential results of the meeting that has already taken place”.

Zelensky also said that the United States must apply “a bit more pressure on the Russians” to end the war in Ukraine as diplomats converged on Miami for fresh talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“America must clearly say: if not diplomacy, then there will be full pressure… Putin does not yet feel the kind of pressure that should exist,” he stated, stressing the need for more arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions on the entire Russian economy.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has stated that the Ukrainian conflict is close to being resolved like never before.

“I think we are sort of as close as we’ve ever been. Obviously, the delicate nature now, and the nuances that are involved, it’s going to require everybody to roll up their sleeves. But I think if there’s a chance for peace, certainly, we are going to push for that. And I think this is our chance,” he told Fox News in an interview.

Whitaker added that the US administration will not give up its efforts to resolve the conflict.