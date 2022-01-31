Iran: We will make each and every effort to end ordeal of Yemenis

Speaking to journalists in his weekly news briefing, Khatibzadeh warned that the tragedy in Yemen is worsening due to the Saudi-led attacks against the country in recent days.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes the Yemen crisis has no military solution and it can be resolved only through political means and the cessation of military aggression against the country.

Khatibzadeh also spoke of the Vienna talks that aim to revive the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA. He said if the other parties to the negotiations respond positively to Iran’s righteous demands and inalienable rights the day after delegations return to the Austrian capital, then a good and lasting deal will be within reach and there will be no need for artificial deadlines.

He however noted that the parties have made considerable progress in the talks over sanctions removal, nuclear obligations, verification and guarantees in recent weeks.

Khatibzadeh urged the US to recognize Iran’s rights and to not demand anything beyond the JCPOA.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that Iran will not accept anything beyond the deal. Khatibzadeh further responded to a question about the visit of the Israeli president to the UAE. He said the fake regime creates crises and depends on terrorism and violence for survival.