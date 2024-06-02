Yemen’s Houthis announce fresh military operations against US carrier, other vessels

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the military operations in a video statement on Saturday.

He specified the American carrier in question as USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, saying the vessel was hit in the Red Sea “with number of ballistic missiles and drones”.

On Friday too, the Yemeni troops had announced targeting the same vessel “with a number of winged and ballistic missiles”.

Another operation, Saree added, struck “an American destroyer” in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles and drones.

The retaliation came after American and British warplanes and US warships targeted the western Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, al-Hudaydah, and Ta’izz, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 40 others.

The spokesman proceeded with announcing four other strikes against commercial ships that had violated a ban imposed by Sana’a on Israeli vessels or those that are bound for the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Yemeni forces have been enforcing the ban since last October, when the Israeli regime brought Gaza under the war that has so far killed more than 36,000 Gazans, most of them women and children.

Saree identified one of the ships that was struck in the pro-Palestinian operations as Maina, stating the vessel “was targeted with two military operations in the Arabian Sea and the Red sea”.

Two other vessels, Aloraiq and Abliani, were hit respectively in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, he noted.

All the six operations hit their targets “accurately and directly”, the spokesman continued.

He, meanwhile, vowed that the Armed Forces would keep up their pro-Palestinian strikes as long as the Israeli regime sustained the war and a siege that the regime has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.