Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran warning: Crushing response to Israel attack on nuclear sites

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A senior Iranian commander has warned against any Israeli attack on the country’s nuclear and military sites, saying any such attack will be given a crushing response.

According to Nour News website that is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid issued the warning on Monday during military drills by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.
“Any threat against the nuclear and military sites of the Islamic Republic by the Zionist regime is impossible without a green light by the US and its support,” he said.
“If such threats are materialized, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate and will launch crushing attacks on all centers, bases, the routes and the airspace used for passage in the attacks as well as the source of the attacks based on previously exercised operational plans.”
His comments come after the Israeli minister of military affairs said in September that the regime is preparing a strike on Iran. American and other Israeli officials have also made similar suggestions over the past months even as Iran engaged in the Vienna talks on revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Previous articleIran Calligraphy Heritage in Malek Musuem
Next articlePutin: Russia foils 32 terror attacks in 2021

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks