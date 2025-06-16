Media WireSecurity

Iran warn residents of occupied territories to evacuate area

By IFP Media Wire

Following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned residents of the occupied Palestinian territories to leave the area, stating that it will no longer be habitable in the future.

In a statement issued by the Communications Center of the Iranian Armed Forces after the missile attacks on the occupied territories, it was emphasized that the desperate and criminal Netanyahu regime has launched yet another doomed act of aggression — one that leaves the Iranian armed forces no choice but to deliver a crushing, exemplary, and regret-inducing response to the criminal, child-killing regime.

The statement stressed that the scope of the Iranian fighters’ devastating retaliation will undoubtedly extend across all parts of the occupied territories.

Referring to the targeting of sensitive and critical sites — including military and security centers, regime decision-making hubs, and the residences of commanders and military scientists in the occupied lands — the statement warned Israeli residents not to allow the Zionist regime to use them as human shields.

Residents of the occupied territories are urged to avoid living in or moving near the aforementioned locations.

The Iranian Armed Forces underscored that ignoring these warnings will bring extremely difficult days ahead for the inhabitants of the occupied Palestinian territories.

