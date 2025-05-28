Iran VP urges restraint following cleric’s  controversial video about Saudi Arabia

Speaking to reporters, Aref criticized “individuals who express personal opinions that could harm the improving ties with Islamic and regional countries”.

Aref stressed that such actions risk undermining Iran’s diplomatic efforts.

“Intellectuals and influential figures must frame their positions in a way that does not obstruct the path of constructive foreign relations,” Aref said.

He reaffirmed that expanding high-level relations with neighboring and Islamic countries remains a strategic pillar of the Pezeshkian administration’s foreign policy.

The vice president noted that regional governments are fully aware that the opinion of an individual does not represent the stance of the Iranian government.

The comments follow the arrest of Iranian cleric Gholamreza Ghasemian in the holy city of Medina, reportedly after making controversial remarks in a viral video.

Meantime, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Bayat confirmed that Iranian officials have conducted three consular meetings with the detained pilgrim, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue.

Bayat said incidents of “provocative and unilateral behavior” occasionally surface, but expressed confidence that such actions will not derail the growing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Bayat said strong ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia benefit both nations and the two countries can complement each other on many fronts.