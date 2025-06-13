Iran vows retaliation after Israeli strikes assassinate top commanders, hit multiple cities

In a strongly worded statement, Tehran accused Israel of terrorism and warned that “revenge is near.”

The Israeli attacks struck both military and civilian sites across Tehran and several provinces, killing Major Generals Hossein Salami, Gholamali Rashid, and Mohammad Bagheri. Civilian casualties, including women and children, have also been reported.

In its official statement, the Iranian government declared that Israel had violated international law and “ignited the flames of war.”

It vowed to respond through “defensive, political, and legal actions” and warned that Israel “will find no rest.” The government described Israel as a “terrorist regime” and called on the UN Security Council to act but affirmed that Iran would not wait for international mediation.

“The end of this story will be written by Iran,” the statement concluded, echoing earlier remarks by Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who promised “a bitter and painful fate” for Israel.