Iran, Uzbekistan can achieve prosperity through expanded relations: President Pezeshkian

During a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening relationship between the two countries.

The Iranian president stated that the governments of Iran and Uzbekistan can ensure greater welfare and tranquility for their citizens, as well as promote peace, security, and stability in the region through enhanced interactions and the exchange of experiences, capabilities, and achievements.

He noted the historical, cultural, religious, and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan, adding that geographical borders cannot separate the two nations.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of meetings between Iranian and Uzbek officials and citizens in improving bilateral relations, suggesting that these interactions can be further intensified.

He also asked Prime Minister Aripov to convey his warm greetings to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing hope for a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart in Tehran to discuss expediting the implementation of bilateral agreements.

In response, Prime Minister Aripov conveyed President Mirziyoyev’s best wishes to President Pezeshkian, noting that the two presidents’ follow-ups play a crucial role in achieving common goals.

He also acknowledged Iran’s significant advancements in scientific, industrial, and technological sectors, stating that he reached a consensus with Iranian authorities on increasing the volume of trade exchanges.