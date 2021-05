The United States has agreed to release four Iranian prisoners accused of bypassing Washington’s sanctions in exchange for Iran’s release of four US “spies”, an Iranian source says.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen TV, the source said the US has also agreed to release $7 billion in Iranian frozen assets.

According to the deal, Iran will also release Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the United Kingdom’s payment of its 400-million-pound debt.