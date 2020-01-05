Iran: US Forces in Region Like Piece of Meat under IRGC’s Teeth

Speaking at a televised program on Saturday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said all American military bases across the Middle East are within reach of Iran.

He said the US military bases around Iran that once presented a threat to the Islamic Republic have now become an “opportunity”, noting that all of those bases, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, are within reach of the Iranian missiles with pinpoint accuracy.

The general also made it clear that Iran could annihilate the American aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf with its powerful missiles that have a range of 300 kilometers.