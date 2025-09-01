Iran urges Europe to reconsider snapback sanctions amid SCO consultations

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy for Legal and International Affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that Iran has engaged with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members, including China, Russia, and Pakistan, who oppose the snapback mechanism and the re-imposition of previously lifted UN sanctions.

“All three countries naturally reject the snapback and the return of lifted Security Council resolutions,” he stated.

Gharibabadi highlighted that Iran has proposed using the 20 to 30-day process outlined by Europe as an opportunity to correct the “legal and procedural error.”

“This opportunity is not only for Iran but also for them to rectify their own mistake,” he added.

The SCO summit’s final declaration included references condemning the Israeli and US military actions against Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities, and emphasized that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 should be implemented fully and not selectively.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed that Europe’s unilateral action lacks legal basis, and Tehran is prepared to respond appropriately if sanctions are reinstated.