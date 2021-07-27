Iran Unveils Virtual Educational Courses on Life Skills for Girls

Iran’s Education Ministry and the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs have unveiled educational content for virtual courses on “special life skills for girls”.

According to a report by the Education Ministry’s public relations, the educational content was unveiled during a meeting between the minister, Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, and the Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, at the vice presidential office for women and family affairs.

The virtual courses include “Omid” [hope], “Kindness and Altruism” and “Emotional Intelligence”, which are aimed at helping girls learn how to live better.