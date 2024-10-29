Iran urges UN Security Council to condemn Israel’s acts of aggression

Araghchi and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy have held talks on the phone about the latest regional developments.

Lammy referred to the high tension in the region and underlined the need for all sides to exercise restraint in order for current deescalation efforts aimed at preventing spillover of the war and further instability to be fruitful.

Araghchi then outlined Iran’s stance on the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against several military and defense sites in Iran, calling for the stoppage of arms supplies to and political support for the Israeli regime.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent and legal right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Araghchi urged immediate action by the international community, most notably the UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime’s act of aggression that was in fact a sequel to the regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon. Araghchi called for immediate action to hold the criminal leaders of the Israeli regime to account and to end the genocide and carnage in Gaza and Lebanon.