Iran’s UN mission says “facts won’t change in Oval Office” amid name dispute over Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Persian Gulf

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations strongly responded Wednesday to circulating rumors that the US President Donald Trump may attempt to alter the historical name of the Persian Gulf.

In a statement on social media platform X, Iran’s UN mission said, “Facts do not change in the Oval Office. Everyone must stand against the distortion of reality. Understanding history and geography is essential to governance.”

The comments follow growing speculation that the US administration, before Trump’s upcoming trip to the region, may officially adopt the name “Arabian Gulf” for historically verified millennia-old Persian Gulf, a move Tehran sees as politically motivated and historically unfounded.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also weighed in via X, calling such efforts a “hostile provocation” and a “disrespect to all Iranians.”

He emphasized that while Iran respects names like the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, or Red Sea – acknowledging them as shared heritage – it will not tolerate attempts to rename the Persian Gulf, whose name has been universally recognized for centuries.

Araghchi further asserted that no political maneuver can alter established historical and geographical facts, warning that such a move would ignite outrage among Iranians worldwide.

