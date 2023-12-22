Iran UN envoy warns Israel’s ‘provocative moves’ destabilizing region

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remark in a UN Security Council meeting on West Asia and Syria on Thursday, where he asked the 15-member council to lament the Israeli regime for breaching Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and destabilizing the region.

Iran’s permanent representative also condemned Israel’s attack in Syria earlier this month which claimed the lives of two Iranian military advisors, who were in the country on a mission to support the Syrian army against terrorism.

Iravani also blamed the US for its “decade-long aggression and unlawful measures” in Syria and other parts of the region, saying American forces should end their ‘unlawful’ military presence as it causes an environment of terrorist activities.

He also said the humanitarian situation in Syria remains extremely challenging, as people are grappling with economic hardship as a result of the US sanctions.