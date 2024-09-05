Iran UN envoy warns about threats posed by Israel’s nukes

Addressing a meeting of the Untied Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Amir Saied Iravani said the Israeli regime’s nuclear arsenal poses a significant threat to both regional and global peace and security.

The UNGA meeting was held on the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

Iravani said observing this day is the commemoration of the victims of nuclear tests, the people who suffered, are suffering and will continue to suffer due to the enduring effects of radioactive fallout.

Saying that around 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted since 1945, the Iranian envoy added 1,045 tests have been carried out by the US alone.

Elsewhere, Iravani called on the international community to make the Israeli regime promptly accede to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) without any precondition and to place all of its nuclear facilities under the full-scope safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Iranian diplomat urged the elimination of all nuclear weapons worldwide, adding nuclear disarmament must remain a top priority for the international community, and all forms of nuclear testing must be unequivocally prohibited.