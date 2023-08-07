Iran rebukes UK official’s claims against IRGC

“The UK is not in a position to make accusations against the IRGC with its dark history in West Asia, which has caused deep instability in the region, as well as its role in covert and overt support of terrorism,” Kanaani said at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

The remarks came after a source close to Braverman alleged that the threat from the IRGC was now the biggest security risk facing Britain.

Kanaani hailed the “decisive role” of the IRGC, which is an official state body, in fighting the Western-backed Daesh terrorist group and ensuring national and regional security.

“The IRGC has provided many services not only to the regional countries but also to the European states,” he added.

“No one can ignore the decisive and important role played by the IRGC in the course of the continuous and serious fight against terrorism, especially Daesh. Britain cannot also lay baseless charges against the IRGC. We will not accept this issue from any side.”

The IRGC, also known as the “Sepah”, was established on April 22, 1979, by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini as a paramilitary organization tasked with protecting the newborn Islamic Republic.

The force closely cooperates with the Iranian Army to counter foreign threats as manifested during the 8-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in the 1980s.

The IRGC has made great sacrifices in the fight against terror outfits operating in the region. It has also helped the Iranian people during tough times such as natural calamities.

In 2019, the US State Department designated the Guards as a terrorist organization – an unprecedented action against the military of a sovereign state.

Last month, the UK government decided against proscribing the IRGC but announced plans for a new regime of sanctions against Iran.